‘Filthy…’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw demands action against spitting, gutka stains in Bengaluru

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again taken aim at Bengaluru’s civic hygiene issues, this time calling out the widespread habit of spitting in public. Sharing a video on X that showed tobacco-stained pavements outside Malleshwaram Metro Station, Mazumdar-Shaw expressed her frustration at the city’s disregard for cleanliness. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's post has ignited debate on cleanliness and responsibility among Bengaluru's citizens and authorities.(X/@kiranshaw)

“Filthy habits that must be called out and hefty fines imposed,” she posted, condemning the unsanitary sight captured in the video. The clip, originally shared with the caption “Look at the scene outside malleshwara metro station…done by Karnataka auto Walas standing outside metro,” appeared to highlight repeated instances of spitting near the busy metro entrance.

Mazumdar-Shaw has been a consistent voice for civic improvement in Bengaluru, previously speaking out about potholes, poor infrastructure, and the city’s waning sense of accountability. Her post has since sparked widespread debate online, with citizens echoing her concerns and venting their frustration about the city’s deteriorating civic sense.

“This isn’t about one metro station, it’s about habits. There are so many Auto Sanghas, yet no effort to educate members about civic hygiene. I’ve seen this countless times, not just near metro stations but across roads,” wrote one user.

Another user remarked, “We should start to charge pan and Gutka companies for this . They earn and tax payers pay to clean!”

“Mostly due to continuous rains we are not able to see gutka stains. Now rain gave little gap. I am able to see gutka stains everywhere including metro station elevators, FOB, roads, footpaths etc. Its high time to ban the sale of gutka. Red rangolis are disgusting on roads,” another comment stated.