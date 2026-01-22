Bengaluru man surprised to learn Rapido driver owns 2BHK flat, works at international firm: 'This is crazy'

In the clip, Sharma recounts the encounter with visible disbelief. “Bengaluru is crazy and this has happened twice in a row with me. I was going in a Rapido, okay? And you know, that Rapido driver, he has 2BHK flat, more than 80 lakh rupees. He is working in an international company as a quality analyst. Brother, and he is riding a Rapido.” The text overlaid on the video echoed his astonishment, reading, “Bengaluru is crazy. I am not getting used to it.”

A short Instagram clip shared by a Bengaluru resident has sparked widespread discussion around the city’s work culture and evolving definitions of success. The video, posted by user Ankit Sharma, captures his surprise after discovering that a Rapido bike taxi driver he travelled with was far from financially struggling.

Beyond assumptions about jobs The video quickly resonated with viewers, especially those familiar with Bengaluru’s fast paced economy and growing side hustle culture. Many pointed out that the city is home to professionals who take up additional work not necessarily out of financial compulsion, but by choice.

Internet reacts with admiration and insight The clip prompted a wave of reactions online, with users sharing their own observations and experiences. One commenter wrote, “It’s all about mindset bro,” while another added, “I am proud of Rapido drivers.” A third user recalled a similar moment, saying, “Same I heard that the person we take vegetables and fruits said that he owns two houses which are given for rent.”

Others expressed admiration for the driver’s approach to work and life. One user commented, “I find it inspiring,” while another wrote, “This is really so cool.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)