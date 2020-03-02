Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoy cheat meal on romantic date night. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 08:55 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora stepped out for a romantic dinner date at a popular eatery in Mumbai on Sunday night. The couple’s date night outfits spelled casual chic - while he wore a black T-shirt with olive green joggers and a baseball cap, she opted for a white cutout dress. They also stopped to pose for selfies with their fans outside the restaurant.

Arjun shared pictures of their date night on his Instagram stories. It looks like it was a cheat day for both him and Malaika, who is extremely conscious about fitness. One of the pictures shared by him showed two half-eaten chocolate pastries.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora dressed down for their date night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor shared glimpses of their date on his Instagram stories.

After keeping things on the down-low for a while, it was on Arjun’s birthday in June last year that he and Malaika made their relationship Instagram-official. She shared a loved-up picture of them holding hands on their romantic holiday in New York as she wished him on his birthday and wrote, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

Arjun and Malaika’s frequent outings, romantic getaways and public displays of love on social media sparked rumours that a wedding was on the cards. However, both vehemently denied the speculation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Arjun said that there is no pressure on him from his family members to get married to Malaika. “The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been,” he said.

“They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more