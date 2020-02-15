e-paper
Inside Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's first Valentine's Day after making relationship official. See pics

Inside Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora’s first Valentine’s Day after making relationship official. See pics

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated their first Valentine’s Day after making their relationship official. See pictures.

bollywood Updated: Feb 15, 2020 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram-official in June, 2019.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram-official in June, 2019.
         

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Valentine’s Day together, and shared pictures with fans on their respective Instagram stories. This is Arjun and Malaika’s first Valentine’s together, since they made their relationship Instagram-official in June, 2019.

Malaika shared several pictures of elaborate floral arrangements, decadent food, and the interior of their hotel room. Arjun tagged The Leela in one of his posts. “Work beckons,” he wrote in one post. And sure enough, his next post appeared to be from the sets of a shoot.

Hindustantimes

“Create don’t hate,” Malaika wrote on a selfie, which also showed a grand arrangement of roses. She interspersed her Valentine’s Day posts with glimpses of her appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Valentine’s Day with Nick Jonas, dances to Aankh Marey. ‘We just want to see your babies,’ say fans

Of late, the couple has been bombarded with questions about marriage. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, he had said, “The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side.”

He added, “I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been. I bear the brunt of it sometimes because I’m able to handle everything without burdening them. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right. I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it. I retain that answer.”

