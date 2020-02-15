Priyanka Chopra celebrates Valentine’s Day with Nick Jonas, dances to Aankh Marey. ‘We just want to see your babies,’ say fans

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 10:47 IST

Priyanka Chopra’s husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas, has shared a new video on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, dancing to the hit number Aankh Marey from Simmba. Nick often shares videos of himself grooving to Bollywood numbers, which he plays before live performances to pump himself up.

“Let’s see it, baby,” Priyanka can be heard saying in the video, as Nick nails the hook step from the song. The number was picturised on Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

“Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine,” he captioned the post, which has been ‘liked’ over 2 million times. “WE WANT TO SEE YOUR BABIES,” one person screamed in the comments section. “You guys are so cute!” wrote another.

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for Nick on Valentine’s Day. “My forever valentine.. .. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!” she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka in an interview to Bombay Times had described Nick as a ‘complete Punjabi’. She’d said, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

Nick has previously shared similar videos of himself, dancing to the Kalank song First Class, De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli, Badhaai Ho’s Morni Banke, and Pink Gulaabi Sky from Priyanka’s film The Sky is Pink.

In an Instagram live Q&A, the singer revealed his two favourite Bollywood songs: Desi Girl, picturised on Priyanka, from the film Dostana, and Bom Diggy Diggy, from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

