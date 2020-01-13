Arjun Kapoor on family pressure to settle down with Malaika Arora: ‘Main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor is a total family man, busy being a big brother to his sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, and a good son to his producer dad Boney Kapoor. And of course, shooting for his projects, such as the one coming up next with Rakul Preet Singh, too.

We met up with him recently, and when asked what is it like at home when all of them get together, he quipped, “We haven’t got together in a while actually. Janhvi has been busy working, and me too. “My father is the busiest out of all of us. We all haven’t got together in a while actually,” quipped Arjun Kapoor, talking about his “busy family”, when we met him recently, and asked how is it when the whole family including sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, and his dad, producer Boney Kapoor, get together.

“Janhvi and I have been busy working. Khushi was in New York (USA), and I haven’t met Sonam and Harsh [Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor] since Diwali last year. It is long overdue, thank you for reminding me!” he added.

And when you have a typical Punjabi family like Arjun’s, talks are set to steer towards children settling down. Do his family members nudge him to take the plunge often?

“No,” says the 34-year old, “The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been. I bear the brunt of it sometimes because I’m able to handle everything without burdening them. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right.” He adds, “I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it. I retain that answer.”

What further differentiates Arjun, apart from his distinct professional choices, is the fact that he and girlfriend Malaika Arora have been pretty open in making public appearances together in the recent times. The reason it’s surprising is because celebs prefer hiding their relationship status or being papped together. There must have been something, a specific point when Arjun and Malaika decided to no longer keep their relationship under wraps. When we enquire, Arjun takes his time before answering.

“If I have to give an honest answer, it will be no. I maintain that if you are given respect, you give it back. When there is a certain boundary drawn, you feel gracious. That’s what happened in our case. The fact remains that the media has been respectful and decent, so have we...it’s a mutual relationship. If there is mud-slinging, you are not comfortable with it. If there is a certain ease in breathing, you feel comfortable. It’s as simple as that,” says Arjun, who is set to work with his dad Boney for an upcoming film.

The excitement is palpable in his voice as he reveals, “The intent is there. We have already bought the rights of a Tamil film called Comali, which is a very nice comedy. I fell off the chair laughing! It made me feel like a child again...you’re supposed to play a child in the film anyway. Work is in progress, and we intend to start it sometime this year,” shares Arjun who has been shooting for his next project with Rakul Preet Singh.

