Arjun Kapoor dismisses wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: ‘We have to still discover each other in public space’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is currently on a birthday vacation in New York with girlfriend Malaika Arora and has said that they need to get comfortable as a couple in public space. The two made their relationship official on his birthday on June 26 and are rumoured to be planning to tie the knot soon.

Dismissing their wedding rumours, Arjun told Filmfare in an interview, “I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other.”

Malaika had wished Arjun on his birthday with a romantic picture of the two holding hands. She captioned it, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

Since then, the two have been keeping their fans updated with their regular pictures from the US, most of them show them striking similar poses, twinning in same colour or simply going on lunch dates. Both Malaika and Arjun recently shared similar videos of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts. They can be seen jumping in the air to show their excitement while celebrating the US Independence Day in New York.

Arjun had shared the video along with two more pictures of himself with the caption, “It’s been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (& we shall)... #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart.” Malaika reacted to the post by saying, “I make u look good.”

They had also visited actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in the city since the last eight months. Neetu Kapoor shared their group picture on Instagram and wrote, “Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika.”

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:21 IST