Malaika Arora dances to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s song at Surat wedding. Watch video

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:17 IST

Malaika Arora danced like a dream at a wedding in Surat recently. A video of her grooving to the popular song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday was shared on Instagram by a photographer. The hit number was picturised on her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, as well as Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while, but it was only a few months ago that they confirmed their relationship. Speculation was rife that the couple was planning to tie the knot, but they have maintained that the rumours are baseless, and that they are not in any hurry to get hitched.

Malaika, who was previously married to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, told HT Brunch in an earlier interview that she was glad to find love again. Talking about her relationship with Arjun, she said, “It feels amazing! When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!”

Though Arjun and Malaika have been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity for their nearly 10-year age difference, she is unfazed by the haters. “The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***,” she added.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s film Panipat is currently in theatres. He plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

