Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor return home from New York vacation. See every pic they shared

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have returned from their New York vacation and were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. The two had celebrated Arjun’s 34th birthday in the city and had also made their relationship Instagram official.

Malaika was spotted at the airport in a white shirt and black trousers, and Arjun was seen twinning with her in a black tee that had the word ‘freedom’ printed on it. Arjun accompanied her to her car before leaving in his own.

After months of playing it coy, and on some occasions flat-out denying that they were together, Malaika had made the relationship official by sharing their first couple picture on Arjun’s birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.” Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor also confirmed the relationship by sharing a picture of the couple posing with his son. Sanjay seems to have met the couple in the city, where he is vacationing with wife Maheep and son Jahaan.

Malaika and Arjun kept their fans updated by sharing pictures and videos of themselves, twinning in similar attires and attempting similar poses for the camera. When Arjun shared a video of himself jumping in the air on the 4th of July, Malaika commented to the post, “I make u look good” and shared a similar video of herself. They also met actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, who are stationed in the Big Apple for Rishi’s cancer treatment.

Denying rumours of a wedding, Arjun recently told Filmfare in an interview, “I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married. Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other.”

On being asked about her relationship with Arjun, Malaika told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “It feels amazing! When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!”

