Panipat: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula is his biggest cheerleader, says ‘so proud of you and your transformation’

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 09:59 IST

Irrespective of how Arjun Kapoor’s latest film, Panipat, does on the box office, the one person who is immensely proud of the film is his sister Anshula Kapoor. Boney Kapoor’s daughter took to Instagram to express her appreciation of the film.

She wrote: “I’ve seen you work your hardest this past year and I am so, so proud of you & your transformation into the character of Sadashiv Rao. This is a story of his & the Marathas courage, integrity, duty, and strength. You embody this and so much more. I am in awe of Sadashiv bhau. @kritisanon you light up the screen & just with your expressions you have the ability to tell us everything we need to know and feel. I cried when you did, my heart sang when yours was happy. I had goosebumps when you fought back. I cannot think of anyone else who could do justice to Parvati bai like you have. Thank you Ashutosh sir for bringing this story of Maratha Valor to life. This is a story that needed to be told, and there’s no one else who mounts a film like you do. #Panipat is in theaters today. Watch it at a cinema near you and prepare to be amazed.”

Arjun’s film, which released alongside Kartik Aaryan’s light-heart comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, opened poorly at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, the film made an estimated Rs 3.5 to 4 crore at the ticket windows. The period drama, which pitted Arjun playing Maratha commander Sadashivrao Bhau against Sanjay Dutt’s Ahmad Shah Abdali, is an Ashutosh Gowariker production.

A Hindustan Times review said that the film’s length is its undoing, despite a sincere performance by Arjun Kapoor and some amazing cinematography by CK Muraleedharan. It said, “Amid all this, the biggest problem with the film is its length. While Gowarikar may feel he needs 173 minutes to justify his magnum opus war drama, the film lacks pace, especially the first half that’s a yawn-fest with the story taking its sweet time to build up. The love angle between Sadashivrao Bhau and Parvati Bai (Kriti Sanon) was a bit too much to focus on especially in a film that is primarily showcasing one of the most important battles fought in Indian history. However, as their love story unfolds, their chemistry is quite convincing.”

