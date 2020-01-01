Malaika Arora plants a kiss on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek, wishes fans: ‘Sun, light, happiness 2020’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Malaika Arora has been a constant feature in gossip columns. After staying quiet on the subject for long, some time last year, Arjun confirmed the relationship. Malaika has shared a new picture with Arjun to wish fans on the new year.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote: “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020”. In the picture, Malaika is sitting behind Arjun, in what appears to be a shack. She is seen planting a kiss on his cheek. The post saw many of their friends and family members showering love. Arjun’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor, who is also a close friend of Malaika left a red heart emoji while TV actor Shenaz Treasury said: “Awwwwww! Wish you happiness and love always beautiful girl!!!”. A fan wrote: “Khush Raho... Happiness is life.”

Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to being in a relationship for quite some time. However, in 2018, appearing on TV reality show India’s Got Talent, Arjun and Malaika had walked onto the stage, holding hands. Arjun was on the show to promote his film, Namaste England, while Malaika was one of the judges on the show. Later, they posed for paparazzi together after the screening of his film, India’s Most Wanted, confirming their relationship. Since then, rumour mills have been a buzz that the two would tie the knot soon. Both have consistently denied it. They have, nonetheless, celebrated several holidays together. The couple has gone on holidays often including trips to Maldives and USA.

Ending months of speculation and talk, Arjun finally spoke about his relationship in an interview to Filmfare in May last year. Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

