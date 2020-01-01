e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora plants a kiss on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek, wishes fans: ‘Sun, light, happiness 2020’

Malaika Arora plants a kiss on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek, wishes fans: ‘Sun, light, happiness 2020’

Wishing fans on the new year, Malaika Arora has shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor, where she is kissing his cheek. See picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora wishes their fans on the new year.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora wishes their fans on the new year.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Malaika Arora has been a constant feature in gossip columns. After staying quiet on the subject for long, some time last year, Arjun confirmed the relationship. Malaika has shared a new picture with Arjun to wish fans on the new year.

Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote: “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020”. In the picture, Malaika is sitting behind Arjun, in what appears to be a shack. She is seen planting a kiss on his cheek. The post saw many of their friends and family members showering love. Arjun’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor, who is also a close friend of Malaika left a red heart emoji while TV actor Shenaz Treasury said: “Awwwwww! Wish you happiness and love always beautiful girl!!!”. A fan wrote: “Khush Raho... Happiness is life.” 

View this post on Instagram

Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020✨

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy new year ♥️♥️

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to being in a relationship for quite some time. However, in 2018, appearing on TV reality show India’s Got Talent, Arjun and Malaika had walked onto the stage, holding hands. Arjun was on the show to promote his film, Namaste England, while Malaika was one of the judges on the show. Later, they posed for paparazzi together after the screening of his film, India’s Most Wanted, confirming their relationship. Since then, rumour mills have been a buzz that the two would tie the knot soon. Both have consistently denied it. They have, nonetheless, celebrated several holidays together. The couple has gone on holidays often including trips to Maldives and USA.

Also read: Salman Khan asked for a gift, brother-in-law Aayush says ‘it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day’

Ending months of speculation and talk, Arjun finally spoke about his relationship in an interview to Filmfare in May last year. Arjun had said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
Tea, biryani, national anthem: How Shaheen Bagh protesters welcomed 2020
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners in each other’s jails
India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities, prisoners in each other’s jails
On CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds states of their ‘constitutional duty’
On CAA, Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds states of their ‘constitutional duty’
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peak cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
5 lakh at Bhima Koregaon’s mega Dalit event near Pune, Internet shut down
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
‘Starting the year with my firework’: Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo
Apple could ditch the notch on its 2020 iPhones
Apple could ditch the notch on its 2020 iPhones
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
On The Record | Everything you wanted to know about new Chief of Defence Staff
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news