Salman Khan asked for a gift, brother-in-law Aayush says ‘it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 13:57 IST

Actor Aayush Sharma is on cloud nine with the birth of his daughter, Ayat and he says celebrations doubled in the Khan household as she came into this world on her uncle, actor Salman Khan’s birthday. Aayush and wife Arpita [Khan Sharma] became parents for the second time on December 27. What one may not know, however, it was a conscious decision to welcome the new member of the family on her mamu’s birthday.

“The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.

“Now, we all can go to the farmhouse, where on one side, we can celebrate Bhai’s birthday and the other side can be booked for the kid’s party,” he quips. Aayush has taken two weeks off to be with Arpita and Ayat. They need me right now. Since I’ll be away from home for two months for work, I don’t want Ayat to forget me. Also, I don’t want Ahil to feel that now, the entire attention has shifted to Ayat,” he shares.

Has the doting dad seen a change in himself with the birth of his daughter? He agrees, and says he’s already over protective when it comes to his daughter having male friends. “I’ve already started jumping my gun and Arpita is like ‘come on there’s still 14-15 years left for that’... But I’m going to bulk up so that I can be a strong, big father,” he laughs.

Aayush adds, “It’s a very overwhelming feeling for us to have Ayat. Right now, she is sleeping, eating and chilling with her mother.” The actor goes on to reveal that his first born is ready to shoulder the responsibility of a big brother. “Ahil thought the baby would be his size and he’ll be able to play with her. He was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this over protective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt,” he adds.

