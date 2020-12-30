Aayush Sharma shares first pics of daughter Ayat with wife Arpita, son Ahil: ‘You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:04 IST

Actor Aayush Sharma has finally shared the first pictures of his newborn daughter Ayat. The photos show himself, wife Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil, posing with the newest member of the family.

“Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” he captioned the post. The actor has shared four pictures--one of himself holding Ayat in his arms, one of Ahil meeting Ayat, another of the entire family and one of Arpita cradling her daughter in her arms on the hospital bed.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to the comments sections to shower their blessings on Ayat. “OMG!!!!! How cute is that!,” wrote actor Ronit Roy. “Toooo cute for words congratulations,” wrote Dabangg 3 actor Saiee Manjrekar. Dia Mirza and Pranutan Bahl shared heart emojis for the pics.

Ayat was born on December 27, which also marked the 54th birthday of Arpita’s brother and actor Salman Khan. He took to Twitter to express his excitement over his niece’s birth. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019

The actor took out time to interact with the media on the occasion of his birthday. Asked about how he got the good news about Ayat, Salman shared: “Today when I woke up in the morning, I checked my phone and I saw Ayat’s picture. It was most beautiful thing. I have tweeted about it few hours ago. She is a beautiful kid. After this year, 27th December will no longer be only my birth date,” he laughed, adding: “Now I have become everything -- paternal uncle and maternal uncle. I think I couldn’t have asked for better gift than this. The best gift our family has got is new born baby in the house. We are very happy. Today, it was all about my birthday, ‘Dabangg’ and Ayat.”

Talking about who named the newborn, Salman said: “There were two names, one was Farah and another one was Ayat. Arpita went ahead with Ayat. Our family members have names that start with either A or S. My father suggested the name.”

Earlier, soon after Ayat was born, Arpita shared a photo that had these words written on it: “Our little princess has arrived - Ayat Sharma”. She also captioned the picture: “Welcoming our daughter into the world. Grateful and overjoyed.”

