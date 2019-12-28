Salman Khan visits sister Arpita, niece Ayat in hospital with Iulia Vantur, jokes ‘bas kisike baap nahi bane’

bollywood

The Salim Khan household is in the mood for celebrations. On December 27, not only did they celebrate their eldest son, actor Salman Khan’s 54th birthday, they also welcomed a new member to the family when Arpita Khan gave birth to her second child. Her daughter has been named Ayat.

Ayat was born at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Seen at the hospital were many members of the family, including Salman, his parents Salim and Salma, brother Sohail Khan, who came with his wife Seema and his two boys. Salman was seen at the hospital in a car with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Also seen at the hospital were former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Salman’s other sister Alvira Khan with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

Earlier in a media interaction Salman had spoken about how becoming an uncle again was the best gift he could have received for his birthday and how the significance of December 27 had changed for him. Talking about how he started his day, Salman was quoted in IANS as saying, “I woke and checked my phone and saw the picture of Ayat nothing could have been a better gift than this to our family. She is beautiful. Ab iske baad to December 27 ka matlab hi badal gaya in our family. In fact, I just tweeted to my fans that I really want to thank them for their love and good wishes. I have become mama again, I am an uncle too bas kisike baap nehi bane.”

Asked about the meaning of the name, he said, “There were two names, Sifara and Ayat. So, Arpita went ahead with Ayat. It is a very beautiful name. All the names of our family members start either with S or with A. Ayat means verse.” According to Salman the name was suggested by his father. He said, “Basically the idea was if I would have a daughter, her name would be this and now we are giving those ‘name’ to these children.”

Thanking his fans for the constant support Salman quipped, “Even my film that earns Rs 100 crores and considered as ‘flop’ by the critics! This is like (he laughed).”

Salman’s latest film Dabangg 3 released in the midst of countrywide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day five and became Salman’s 15th film to do so.

