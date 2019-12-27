Inside Salman Khan’s birthday bash: Actor cuts 4-tier cake with nephew Ahil, parties with Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 09:41 IST

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on December 27 in the midst of his family including father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan and industry friends. In videos from the celebrations, Salman can be seen cutting a cake with his nephew Ahil in his arms.

In one such a video, Salman can be seen cutting a huge conical-shaped layered cake. He holds Ahil in his arms and is seen cutting a cake with a big knife. Ahil too holds on to the knife. There are many people around him including father Salim, mother Salma, sister Arpita, his trusted bodyguard Shera among others. All sing the Happy Birthday song. After cutting the cake, Salman moves towards his sister Arpita as she takes the knife from his hand.

The party was also attended by his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Vidya Balan, Daisy Shah, Katrina Kaif, Saqib Saleem, Aayush Sharma, Raveena Tandon among others. Salman also cut a cake with the mediapersons awaiting outside.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur at his birthday bash.

Aayush Sharma, Raveena Tandon with her husband, Sangeeta Bijlani and Saisy Shah at the bash.

Katrina, Salma Khan and Sohail Khan at the bash.

Salman’s latest release, Dabangg 3, seems to have recovered to an extent after an initial slow start. Sharing the day 6 figures, the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films said, “#Dabangg3 lights up Christmas! 6th Day Collection: 15.70 Cr* Total Collection: 119.55 Cr*”

Also read: Kajol’s son Yug taught her an important lesson in parenting, actor says it felt like ‘ulte haath ka thappad’

At the end of day 5, the film had become Salman’s 15th consecutive film in his career to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Arpita Khan, Pragya Yadav, Huma Qureshi and Tabu at the bash.

Bobby Deol with wife, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at the bash.

Sonakshi Sinha with Salman Khan and her mother Poonam Sinha and Vidya Balan with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur at the bash.

Helen, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan, Sohail Khan at the bash.

Saqib Saleem, Waluscha De Sousa ,Sunil Grover and Randeep Hooda at the party.

Neelam Kothari, Tusshar Kapoor, Ashish Soni with wife and Subhash Ghai at the party.

Dabangg 3, which released amid the #CAA protests, was hit by it. Speaking about the film’s revenue loss, Salman was quoted in India Today report as saying, “In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India section 144 was imposed so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean first it is their security and then comes Dabangg 3. In other states we have done pretty well.”

Sonakshi Sinha too had spoken about it. Speaking at a media interaction at a Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation, she had said, “We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests, and added: “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

Dabangg 3 is the third film in the popular franchise. It features Salman as Chulbul Pandey, a fearless cop who doesn’t play by rules. Sonakshi plays his wife Rajjo in the film. Dabangg 3 saw Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of veteran Hindi and Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, make her film debut. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep too featured in the film as its principle antagonist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more