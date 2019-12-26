Kajol’s son Yug taught her an important lesson in parenting, actor says it felt like ‘ulte haath ka thappad’

bollywood

Dec 26, 2019

Parenting is a two-way street. While parents are the most important teachers for children, they, too, can learn some important lessons from their kids. Kajol, who is a mother to 16-year-old daughter Nysa and nine-year-old son Yug, is no different.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Kajol revealed an important thing that she learnt from Yug that “really stuck with” her. She said, “I was firing Nysa for not sitting with us. There was a Mata Ki Chowki at home and I was like, ‘Nysa, come and sit with us. We are sitting here, why are you sitting at the table?’ She said, ‘Mumma, I really don’t want to.’ I really got angry and I said, ‘Come here and sit down!’ So after she came, sat and left, my son turned around, sat in my lap quietly and told me, ‘You know, mom, you shouldn’t fire her for telling the truth.’”

The actor was impressed by what her son said. “I felt like, oh my God, that was such a….ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya mujhe (My own son gave me a backhanded slap)! It was amazing advice,” she said.

Kajol also shared the other things she has imbibed from Nysa and Yug. “I am definitely picking up their habits in music, no two ways about it. Also, selfies and what looks good on Instagram and what is cool on Instagram. You can’t put everything up and all that,” she said.

Nysa is very critical of Kajol’s Instagram account. “She looks at my Instagram and she is like, ‘What is this nonsense? Have you seen Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘Just look at how symmetrical and aesthetic everything is.’ So yeah, she gives me tips on social media and the lingo. Of course, I am really bad at that, so I am not even getting there or trying. I’m just like, ‘Stop there only. I will just make do with the Webster’s English Dictionary,’” the actor revealed.

