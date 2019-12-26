Kajol says Nysa will come to her and not Ajay Devgn for advice on boyfriends: ‘He will be standing there with a shotgun’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:52 IST

Kajol revealed that her daughter Nysa is likely to come to her for love advice because her husband Ajay Devgn is “the kind of guy who will be standing with a shotgun”. She said this on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want.

When Kajol was asked which parent Nysa and Yug will go to for love advice, she said, “I think Nysa will come to me, and Yug will go to Ajay. Because he is very much like, ‘Oh, my dad is such a cool guy!’ and they discuss these guy things.”

Kajol added that Ajay was a protective father, and Nysa would probably not approach him when faced with relationship issues. “She is never going to tell her father about her boyfriends or any of that. He is the kind of guy who will be standing with a shotgun, ‘Where is he? Where is he?’” the actor said.

Also read | Ajay Devgn on Nysa getting trolled for going to salon after grandfather’s death: ‘She was crying; I sent her so she’ll feel better’

On the show, Kajol also said that she was nothing like the obsessed parent she played in Helicopter Eela. “I’m not that much of a controlling parent. I actually don’t believe that it is conducive to a healthy relationship. And my mother was the complete opposite of it... I was a very differently brought up child, so no, I don’t believe in controlling at all,” she told Kareena.

Kajol admitted to being “completely and totally and obviously” obsessed with Nysa and Yug, but said that it did not translate into excessive involvement in their lives. “There’s a fine line between giving children a grid to grow up with, and overwhelming them to the point that they can’t grow,” she said.

However, Ajay is quite a cosseting parent, according to Kajol. “If he had his way, he would be the overwhelming presence who would kind of completely like, ‘What are you doing?’, ‘Five minutes here, five minutes there’ and all that,” she said. She also exposed his calm and composed image as a “complete lie” and said, “There is no chill and no cool where his kids are concerned. He wants to know everything about everything.”

Ajay and Kajol will reunite on screen after a decade in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more