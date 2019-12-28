Good Newwz box office day 1: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor film earns Rs 18 cr, impacts Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

bollywood

Dec 28, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s new film Good Newwz has got off to a good start at the box office. According to a report in Box Office India, the film has collected an estimated Rs 18 crore on its opening day.

The film got its best response in Delhi NCR region, Uttar Pradesh and east Punjab, the report added. While east Punjab was slow initially, it picked up in the second half. The film’s outing in Delhi and UP was ‘fantastic’ with the film having crossed the Rs 4 crore nett mark and, in doing so, it may have edged out Salman Khan’s latest release Dabangg 3, with the latter collecting only Rs 3 crore nett.

Incidentally, Good Newwz has fared better than Akshay Kumar’s previous release, Housefull 4 after day 1. Last week, Dabangg 3 was impacted due to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in its core market of Hindi films, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh. The report also added that given the momentum, Good Newwz might be Akshay’s biggest opener ever.

Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said, “Debut director Raj Mehta deals with a rather serious subject of two couples opting for IVF (In-vitro Fertilisation) with a generous mix of comedy and emotions. An urban comedy with its heart in the right place, Good Newwz just hits the right spot.”

Speaking about the film’s prospects, trade analyst Girish Johar had said that he was confident the film would open at over Rs 20 crore on day one despite Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 stil at the ticket windows. “The film has been promoted well across India. The people have liked the trailer. It is a multi-starrer with Akshay, who is already on top and brings a great variety to his work, and Kareena, who is coming after a long time and has a fan following of her own. Kiara and Diljit are also very strong. The songs are hit among the audience and it is also a solo release. Everything looks positive and it should turn out to be a good news in itself.”

