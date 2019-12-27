Kajol says daughter Nysa hated We Are Family: ‘She has howled throughout the film, she was traumatised’

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 08:12 IST

Critics loved Kajol’s performance in We Are Family, but her daughter Nysa absolutely hated the film. The actor made this revelation on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, which is currently in its second season.

When Kajol was asked about the one film of hers that her children hated, she said, “They hated We Are Family. I have to tell you that, it’s really sad. They hated it because I get really sick and I die in the end.”

Kajol plays a mother of three who is diagnosed with cancer in We Are Family, a remake of Hollywood film Stepmom. The film, which also stars Kareena, ends with her losing the battle to the deadly disease.

Nysa was left “traumatised” by We Are Family because she had to watch Kajol die on screen. The actor said, “My daughter has come out and she’s like, ‘I can’t believe that you made me go through this film. I can’t believe you took me for this film.’ My son was too young. But she has howled throughout the film. She was traumatised.”

Kajol was also asked which film of dad Ajay Devgn’s the kids hated. “I think they have loved all his films and I don’t think they have hated anything,” she said.

Currently, Ajay and Kajol are gearing up for the release of their upcoming historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film marks their onscreen reunion after a decade; they last shared screen space in Toonpur Ka Superrhero (2010). The film also stars Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

At the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay said that he felt “at home” while working with Kajol. “I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is Ajay’s 100th film, is slated for a January 10, 2020 release.

