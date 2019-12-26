Good Newwz box office prediction: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor film likely to open at Rs 20 cr, may push out Dabangg 3

bollywood

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 17:26 IST

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles along with Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, is all set to end the year with a bang. The film is expected to have a good start on the last Friday of the year as it enjoys a solo release and is getting a good word of mouth.

Trade analyst Girish Johar is confident the film will open at over Rs 20 crore on day one despite Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 stil at the ticket windows. ”The film has been promoted well across India. The people have liked the trailer. It is a multi-starrer with Akshay, who is already on top and brings a great variety to his work, and Kareena, who is coming after a long time and has a fan following of her own. Kiara and Diljit are also very strong. The songs are hit among the audience and it is also a solo release. Everything looks positive and it should turn out to be a good news in itself.”

Good Newwz is also expected to gain around the New Year holiday. However, nationwide CAA protests that affected Dabangg 3’s collection will be a factor here too. Dabbang 3 was impacted by the protests and collected only Rs 100 crore in 5 days despite being a Salman starrer and part of an established franchise.

On being asked if Dabangg 3 could give Good Newwz a tough competition at the movie theatres, Girish says, “Dabangg 3 is in the market and cannot be written off. However, the first preference will be given to Good Newwz during the weekend. Dabangg 3 can be maintained in single screen theatres in regions where it is working well but Good Newwz will obviously dominate it in the coming days.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is the story of two couples trying to have a baby via In-vitro Fertilisation. However, things become complicated when the sperms are mixed-up leading to unexpected situations in the film.

Good Newwz can also become Kareena’s second highest opening film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) which had opened at Rs 27.25 crore and starred Salman Khan in the lead.

Good Newwz may not be able to beat Akshay’s highest opening film Mission Mangal , which opened on Independence Day with collections of Rs 29.16 crore. It was the actor’s second highest opener Gold (2018) which collected Rs 25.25 on day one, but can certainly beat his third highest opener -- Kesari, which grossed Rs 21.06 crore on the opening day.

