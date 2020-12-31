e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Aayush Sharma, wife Arpita take newborn daughter Ayat home. See pics

Aayush Sharma, wife Arpita take newborn daughter Ayat home. See pics

Check out pictures of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma taking their daughter Ayat home for the first time after her birth four days ago.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Sharmas--Arpita, Aayush and Ahil--posing with their new family member Ayat.
The Sharmas--Arpita, Aayush and Ahil--posing with their new family member Ayat.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Proud parents Aayush and Arpita Khan Sharma are taking their newborn daughter Ayat home from the hospital in Mumbai, four days after her birth. Ayat was born through a Caesarian section procedure on December 27.

Pictures from the hospital show the couple posing with Ayat and their son Ahil. Arpita is seen in a brown black polka-dot dress while Aayush is seen in a grey shirt and pants, holding Ayat in his arms in a white blanket. Ahil is seen tugging behind his parents in a white shirt and black pants. He is also seen holding an action figure in his hands.

Arpita, Aayush and Ahil with Ayat outside the Mumbai hospital.
Arpita, Aayush and Ahil with Ayat outside the Mumbai hospital.
The Sharma family takes the baby home.
The Sharma family takes the baby home.

Arpita and Aayush took to Instagram to share the first official photograph of her daughter on Monday. “Welcome to our world Ayat,” Arpita wrote while sharing several images of Ayat with the family. Aayush expressed his happiness with his post. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush wrote.

In the pictures, the family looked happy while posing with the new member. In one of the pictures, Arpita is seen smiling while nestling her daughter in her arms. In one image, Ahil is seen carefully holding Ayat’s head.

Also read: Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh and Preeti, says film is ‘love story between two dysfunctional people’

 

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to our world Ayat.

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

Arpita is the sister of actor Salman Khan, on whose 54th birthday Ayat was born. The actor said he couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Salman took to Twitter to express his emotions. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

Talking about who named the newborn, Salman said: “There were two names, one was Farah and another one was Ayat. Arpita went ahead with Ayat. Our family members have names that start with either A or S. My father suggested the name.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from midnight, spares suburban travel
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
Cold spell continues in north India but winds from Bay of Bengal hold hope
Cold spell continues in north India but winds from Bay of Bengal hold hope
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news