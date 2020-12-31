Aayush Sharma, wife Arpita take newborn daughter Ayat home. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:27 IST

Proud parents Aayush and Arpita Khan Sharma are taking their newborn daughter Ayat home from the hospital in Mumbai, four days after her birth. Ayat was born through a Caesarian section procedure on December 27.

Pictures from the hospital show the couple posing with Ayat and their son Ahil. Arpita is seen in a brown black polka-dot dress while Aayush is seen in a grey shirt and pants, holding Ayat in his arms in a white blanket. Ahil is seen tugging behind his parents in a white shirt and black pants. He is also seen holding an action figure in his hands.

Arpita, Aayush and Ahil with Ayat outside the Mumbai hospital.

The Sharma family takes the baby home.

Arpita and Aayush took to Instagram to share the first official photograph of her daughter on Monday. “Welcome to our world Ayat,” Arpita wrote while sharing several images of Ayat with the family. Aayush expressed his happiness with his post. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” Aayush wrote.

In the pictures, the family looked happy while posing with the new member. In one of the pictures, Arpita is seen smiling while nestling her daughter in her arms. In one image, Ahil is seen carefully holding Ayat’s head.

Also read: Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh and Preeti, says film is ‘love story between two dysfunctional people’

Arpita is the sister of actor Salman Khan, on whose 54th birthday Ayat was born. The actor said he couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Salman took to Twitter to express his emotions. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.

Talking about who named the newborn, Salman said: “There were two names, one was Farah and another one was Ayat. Arpita went ahead with Ayat. Our family members have names that start with either A or S. My father suggested the name.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more