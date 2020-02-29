e-paper
Personal agenda with Sara Ali Khan: "My strategy in a crisis is to follow the heart if it disagrees with the mind"

brunch Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:06 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan is closest to her mother and would do anything to make her feel happy and proud. Styling: Lakshmi Lehr; Styling assistant: Sonika Paliya; Make-up: Adrian Jacobs; Make-up assistant: Aditya Sharma; Hair: Sanky Evrus(Shivangi Kulkarni)
         
All About Sara
  • Date of birth: August 12
  • Sunsign :Leo
  • Place of birth: Mumbai
  • School/college:Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai/ Columbia University, New York
  • First break: Kedarnath (2019)
  • High point of your life: Making my mother happy. She has done so much and given up so much for me. So, anything that makes her feel proud, happy, satisfied and secure gives me a high!
  • Low point of your life: Anytime when I feel I haven’t done my best in any regard

If not an actress, what would you have been?

The real answer is, I’d have been a very unhappy person! The second answer is, a lawyer.

An actor you had a crush on while growing up...?

I have always been a big fan of Kareena Kapoor.

Name the last show you binge watched.

You.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m torn between both of them very, very strongly.

Who would you swipe right on Tinder?

I don’t think anybody I will swipe right for will actually be found on Tinder! That’s why I’m not on it.

But if you decide to be on Tinder, what would your bio read...?

I dare you to swipe right!

List three things you look for in a man.

If he can let me be the person I am, if he can be honest and if he can be fun, which I feel is underrated in today’s day and age.

And which book has inspired you?

Written in History: Letters that Changed the World.

What’s keeping you excited these days?

I’m super excited about walking for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at the 15th milestone edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour tonight!

How do you handle trolls?

I believe you should take positive criticism from anyone and inculcate it in your life but don’t let anyone have the satisfaction of bringing you down.

On My Phone
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • An app you want to be on: Twitter
  • Password protected app: None
  • Most watched on YouTube: Mehrama, from Love Aaj Kal
  • Last person you call before sleeping at night: Mom

What’s your strategy in a crisis?

Follow your heart if it disagrees with your mind.

Tell us the one relationship advice your mother gave you.

Be honest.

And a relationship rule you always follow...?

Same as above!

