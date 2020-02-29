Personal agenda with Sara Ali Khan: “My strategy in a crisis is to follow the heart if it disagrees with the mind”

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:06 IST

All About Sara Date of birth: August 12

Sunsign :Leo

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college:Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai/ Columbia University, New York

First break: Kedarnath (2019)

High point of your life: Making my mother happy. She has done so much and given up so much for me. So, anything that makes her feel proud, happy, satisfied and secure gives me a high!

Low point of your life: Anytime when I feel I haven’t done my best in any regard

If not an actress, what would you have been?

The real answer is, I’d have been a very unhappy person! The second answer is, a lawyer.

An actor you had a crush on while growing up...?

I have always been a big fan of Kareena Kapoor.

Name the last show you binge watched.

You.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m torn between both of them very, very strongly.

Who would you swipe right on Tinder?

I don’t think anybody I will swipe right for will actually be found on Tinder! That’s why I’m not on it.

But if you decide to be on Tinder, what would your bio read...?

I dare you to swipe right!

List three things you look for in a man.

If he can let me be the person I am, if he can be honest and if he can be fun, which I feel is underrated in today’s day and age.

And which book has inspired you?

Written in History: Letters that Changed the World.

What’s keeping you excited these days?

I’m super excited about walking for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at the 15th milestone edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour tonight!

How do you handle trolls?

I believe you should take positive criticism from anyone and inculcate it in your life but don’t let anyone have the satisfaction of bringing you down.

On My Phone Most used app: Instagram

An app you want to be on: Twitter

Password protected app: None

Most watched on YouTube: Mehrama, from Love Aaj Kal

Last person you call before sleeping at night: Mom

What’s your strategy in a crisis?

Follow your heart if it disagrees with your mind.

Tell us the one relationship advice your mother gave you.

Be honest.

And a relationship rule you always follow...?

Same as above!

March 1, 2020

