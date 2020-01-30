Akshay Kumar confirms Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, says it is a ‘challenging character’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:00 IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has joined the Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re for a special role and will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the film.

A Bombay Times report quoted Akshay as saying, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

Talking about working with Sara and Dhanush, he added, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.” This will be Dhanush’s first Hindi film after 2015 Shamitabh wherein he featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shruti Haasan.

Also read: Maidaan posters: Ajay Devgn unveils his look as coach and founder of Indian football Syed Abdul Rahim

Director Aanand, whose last film Zero was a major box office debacle, also told the daily that Akshay is always up for challenges. “It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges. Their (Dhanush and Sara) pairing is interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen,” he said. Atrangi Re is likely to go on floors by March and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Aanand’s Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay’s Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay’s last release, Good Newwz, has crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, alongside Akshay and talked about couples trying to have children via IVF. He now has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Laxmi Bomb, apart from others, lined up for release soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more