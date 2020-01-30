e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild, arrives in Mysuru: report

Akshay Kumar to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild, arrives in Mysuru: report

After superstar Rajinikanth completed shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is in Mysuru for the shooting of his episode in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 09:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar pose for the photo in Mysuru on Wednesday. He will participate in Man vs Wild shoot with the show hose Bear Grills at Bandipur National Park.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar pose for the photo in Mysuru on Wednesday. He will participate in Man vs Wild shoot with the show hose Bear Grills at Bandipur National Park. (ANI)
         

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar , like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth before him, will soon be seen in an episode for Discovery’s show Man vs Wild. As per reports, Akshay has already reached Mysuru where he will shoot for an episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, “Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on Man Vs Wild. He’s agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. We assure it’ll be an episode to watch out for!”

Also read: Wendell Rodricks on Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy dress: ‘There is an age to wear some clothes’; Twitter hits back

 

Recently, Rajinikanth shot for an episode in Mysuru and reports claimed that he got injured in the process. However, later T Balachandra, the reserve’s director and conservator of forests told IANS, “It is all false. As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which Rajinikanth had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed. It was all in the screenplay.”

In Man vs Wild, former British serviceman Grylls showcases survival strategies in extreme challenging conditions in the most remote locations around the world. The popular show, which is in its eighth season, features Grylls tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way.

Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael B Jordan and President Obama.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Top Khalistani leader’s body may not reach parents in India
Top Khalistani leader’s body may not reach parents in India
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, writes President Kovind
A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, writes President Kovind
Coronavirus death toll surges to 170, more than 7700 now infected in China
Coronavirus death toll surges to 170, more than 7700 now infected in China
Parvesh Verma calls Kejriwal terrorist; ‘very sad’, says AAP chief
Parvesh Verma calls Kejriwal terrorist; ‘very sad’, says AAP chief
Government to roll out database for real-time info on terror soon
Government to roll out database for real-time info on terror soon
Why Maruti Suzuki is determined to focus on green tech at Auto Expo 2020
Why Maruti Suzuki is determined to focus on green tech at Auto Expo 2020
Former Pak captain Inzamam gives 3 reasons why India is a ‘zabardast’ side
Former Pak captain Inzamam gives 3 reasons why India is a ‘zabardast’ side
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news