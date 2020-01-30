Akshay Kumar to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild, arrives in Mysuru: report

bollywood

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar , like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth before him, will soon be seen in an episode for Discovery’s show Man vs Wild. As per reports, Akshay has already reached Mysuru where he will shoot for an episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, “Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on Man Vs Wild. He’s agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. We assure it’ll be an episode to watch out for!”

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Recently, Rajinikanth shot for an episode in Mysuru and reports claimed that he got injured in the process. However, later T Balachandra, the reserve’s director and conservator of forests told IANS, “It is all false. As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which Rajinikanth had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed. It was all in the screenplay.”

In Man vs Wild, former British serviceman Grylls showcases survival strategies in extreme challenging conditions in the most remote locations around the world. The popular show, which is in its eighth season, features Grylls tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way.

Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael B Jordan and President Obama.

