Rajinikanth twists ankle, suffers bruises while filming for ‘Man vs Wild’

Rajinikanth is the second high profile figure to appear in Man Vs Wild after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth will collaborate for an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’.
Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth will collaborate for an episode of 'Man vs Wild'.
         

Megastar Rajinikanth twisted his ankle while shooting for ace adventurer Bear Grylls’s ‘Man vs Wild’ show at Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday, forest officials said.

“Rajinikanth lost his balance, twisted his ankle and suffered minor bruises to his hand below the elbow,” a forest official said.

“The actor is okay now,” he added.

Sources close to the actor told PTI that he left Chennai on Monday to Mysore for the shoot and is expected to complete it soon and return.

The forest department has put a lot of conditions while permitting the shooting.

According to officials, it includes filming at their own risk and they are not allowed to use explosives and inflammable materials.

Rajinikanth is the second high profile figure to appear in Man Vs Wild after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

