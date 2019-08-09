PM Modi on Discovery: Man vs Wild show with Bear Grylls to be aired on Aug 12, BJP tweets video

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:45 IST

With three days to go for the airing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tryst with Man vs Wild anchor Bear Grylls on Discovery channel, BJP on Friday tweeted a video showcasing the episode that will be aired on August 12.

The video for the programme shows Modi, 68, driving into the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India guided by Grylls. “You are the most important person in India, it’s my job to protect you,” Grylls tells Modi. The trailer also has images of Modi following Grylls as he treks through the wilderness, and the duo on a small inflated raft on a river in the park (the Ramganga and the Kosi flow through Corbett).

Just before the Discovery Channel posted the video on social media last month, Grylls announced on Twitter, “Biggest announcement of the year coming tomorrow morning... we get to take one of the world’s most powerful leaders into the wild…”

“People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change,” Grylls tweeted.

Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”

The popular show, which is in its eighth season, features Grylls tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way.

Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actresses Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael B Jordan and President Obama

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:30 IST