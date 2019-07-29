e-paper
Modi to be featured in Man Vs Wild, Twitter buzzing with #PMModionDiscovery

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:59 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

#PMModionDiscovery has been trending on Twitter, and Tweeple are buzzing with excitement. The ultimate survivor and host of the show, Bear Grylls broke the news on Twitter on July 29. writing, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into the Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery.”

Users have taken Twitter by storm by sharing the images of PM Modi with Bear Grylls in the Corbett National Park, where the episode has been shot. The PM can be seen in casuals negotiating a stream, walking through wild growth and working on a make-do spear. All with a message to protect and conserve animals and environment.

A Twitter user tweeted, “I am very much excited, can’t even wait to watch this unknown side of Modi ji .Modi ji is in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. Super wondeful, Great leader with great qualities & tremendous energy #PMModionDiscovery.”Let’s take a look at what others had to say about PM Modi:

What do you think about it?

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:57 IST

