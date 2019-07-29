Modi to be featured in Man Vs Wild, Twitter buzzing with #PMModionDiscovery

it-s-viral

#PMModionDiscovery has been trending on Twitter, and Tweeple are buzzing with excitement. The ultimate survivor and host of the show, Bear Grylls broke the news on Twitter on July 29. writing, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into the Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery.”

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

Users have taken Twitter by storm by sharing the images of PM Modi with Bear Grylls in the Corbett National Park, where the episode has been shot. The PM can be seen in casuals negotiating a stream, walking through wild growth and working on a make-do spear. All with a message to protect and conserve animals and environment.

A Twitter user tweeted, “I am very much excited, can’t even wait to watch this unknown side of Modi ji .Modi ji is in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. Super wondeful, Great leader with great qualities & tremendous energy #PMModionDiscovery.”Let’s take a look at what others had to say about PM Modi:

This is why I Love PM Modi. Who else can even think of this, let alone doing?



Do watch this very special Man vs Wild with PM Shri @narendramodi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 PM. #PMModionDiscovery @BearGrylls https://t.co/D4B5kLayD3 — Nikhil Srivastava (@snikhil_social) July 29, 2019

Simply wowed by these #ManVsWild Photos of our PM @narendramodi with BearGrylls .12 August 9 PM #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/5CK82cbhJE — Chowkidar N Udhaya Kumar poonamallee (@NUdhayaKumar7) July 29, 2019

#PMModionDiscovery

*On school trip*

Teacher: Nobody will go near the water, its risky

Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/8d5CWcOO8u — Rudraksh Dixit (@rudrakshdixit1) July 29, 2019

Bear with the real Lion of the jungle#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zTynUnkHTv — Ridiculously Bawa (@Sali_par_eedu) July 29, 2019

"Man Vs Wild"



For the very first time witness the Most happening Indian Adventure with PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & @BearGrylls.



@DiscoveryIN on August 12, 9pm onwards. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/lhyhaFMDmc — akshay bhagatani (@bhagataniakshay) July 29, 2019

