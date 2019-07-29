With a raft and a spear, see the unseen side of PM Modi

Come August 12 and the world will see a completely different side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he features on Man vs Wild, learning the tricks of survival in untamed wilderness with the show host Bear Grylls.

“People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change,” Grylls tweeted, sharing a short video of the show that will be aired on Discovery channel on August 12 @ 9 pm.

The video shows PM Modi, dressed in outdoor casuals, on a makeshift raft, walking through wild growth and making a make-do spear with Grylls.

The popular show, which is in its 8th season, features Grylls tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way.

Among the celebrities that have earlier featured on the show are actors Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, Michael B. Jordan and and then President Barack Obama (in December 2018).

PM Modi holds a spear as he interacts with Man vs Wild show host Bear Grylls. ( Photo credit: Twitter/Screengrab )

The US president trekked through a remote part of Alaska to promote action on climate change. “I’m skinny but tougher than I look,” said Obama of the challenge.

The president drank tea made from catkins and melting glacier water and nibbled on a half-eaten salmon, which Grylls later told media, been discarded by a bear.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:10 IST