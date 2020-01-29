e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar taking care of Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s medical expenses

Akshay Kumar taking care of Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s medical expenses

Actor Akshay Kumar, who starred in Jagan Shakti’s directorial Mission Mangal in 2019, started taking care of the director’s medical expenses after he was admitted to the hospital for a blood clot in his brain.

bollywood Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:42 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Kumar starred in Jagan Shakti’0s directorial venture, Mission Mangal
The news of director Jagan Shakti, who helmed the 2019 hit Mission Mangal, being admitted to the hospital for a blood clot in his brain, came as a shocker. Jagan was rushed to the hospital on January 25 after losing consciousness at a party.

A source now tells us that actor Akshay Kumar, who starred in Mission Mangal (revolving around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission), is now taking care of Jagan’s hospital expenses.

Read more: Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti undergoes surgery, mentor R Balki assures ‘nothing to worry about now’

A source says, “Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses.”

Jagan’s condition, according to filmmaker R.Balki, is now stable. He told Filmfare on Tuesday, “Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.” Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dalip Tahil, also a part of Mission Mangal, said Akshay is helping Jagan. “I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to hospital, taking charge of things,” he said.

