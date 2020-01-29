Akshay Kumar taking care of Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s medical expenses

bollywood

The news of director Jagan Shakti, who helmed the 2019 hit Mission Mangal, being admitted to the hospital for a blood clot in his brain, came as a shocker. Jagan was rushed to the hospital on January 25 after losing consciousness at a party.

A source now tells us that actor Akshay Kumar, who starred in Mission Mangal (revolving around India’s Mars Orbiter Mission), is now taking care of Jagan’s hospital expenses.

A source says, “Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses.”

Jagan’s condition, according to filmmaker R.Balki, is now stable. He told Filmfare on Tuesday, “Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.” Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dalip Tahil, also a part of Mission Mangal, said Akshay is helping Jagan. “I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to hospital, taking charge of things,” he said.

