Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti undergoes surgery, mentor R Balki assures ‘nothing to worry about now’

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 10:03 IST

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti underwent a surgery on Monday and is reportedly out of danger. In a Mumbai Mirror report, his mentor director R Balki said that there was nothing to worry now.

The report said, “Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.” Jagan was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in the city after he collapsed while socialising with friends. A clot in the brain was detected for which he underwent a surgery. The report quoted actor Dalip Tahil as saying, “I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted, taking charge of things.” Dalip was among the many who featured in Mission Mangal, including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who appeared in a small role as Vidya Balan’s husband in Mission Mangal, too expressed his concern. He was quoted as saying, “He is such a fit guy. I’m praying for his speedy recovery.”

Mission Mangal was based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India’s first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013. A film that was primarily led by a female cast crossed Rs 200 crore mark in September. Tweeting about it, Akshay had written, “This is such a lovely creative Bhushan...our film, Mission Mangal just like this jigsaw puzzle came together with every piece fitting in perfectly and with your love & appreciation reached the 200 crores milestone.”

The film, however, had received mixed reviews. The Hindustan Times review called it an oversimplified film. It said, “India’s first interplanetary mission, the Mangalyaan launch of 2013 was a triumph and made us the fourth space agency in the world to reach Mars. The facts are stupendous, but director Jagan Shakti decides to go fast and fictional, creating an underdog story that — while often likeable — plays out like a fable.”

