Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti’s condition serious, undergoing diagnosis for clot in brain: reports

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:30 IST

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti has been reportedly diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday for treatment. A report in Koi Moi states that the condition of the filmmaker is serious.

According to a report in Republic, Jagan’s friends have claimed that he collapsed and fell unconscious while socialising with them. He was immediately hospitalised and his family members rushed to the hospital. He is currently undergoing diagnosis.

Jagan had made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The film is a fictional account of ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

Mission Mangal turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The multi-starrer film entered the Rs 200 crore club and went on to become the biggest Independence Day release ever. It released in Hong Kong earlier this month.

Jagan had revealed in August last year that he was working on his next film, Ikka. He had told DNA in an interview, “I am structuring and writing my script for my third film. Ikka was announced long back and I have worked on the script for a long time. I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills. I am already writing my third film, and I should be about to finish it by the end of the year and then put that in production.”

Talking about Jagan, Akshay had once told Hindustan Times in an interview, “’Science lends itself to documentaries, not mainstream cinema’ is a sentence I heard a million times over the last two years — sometimes from others, sometimes from my inner self. Because from the moment the film’s director Jagan Shakti, a young man whose name itself sounds like the name of a missile, narrated the story of these brilliant Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientists, and their successful Mars Mission, the only question in my rather unscientific mind was whether it was too risky to invest crores into telling this story.”

