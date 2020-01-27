Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 3: Varun-Shraddha’s film has lower weekend than Kalank at Rs 40 cr, Kangana’s film earns Rs 13 cr

bollywood

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as dancers, had a terrific weekend despite releasing alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and facing competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. According to a report on Box Office India, the Remo D’Souza film collected an estimated Rs 16-17 crore on Sunday. This takes its total to around Rs 40.47 crore.

The first weekend collections of the film were, however, lesser than the three-day collections of Varun’s last film, Kalank. It had collected Rs 43 crore in its first weekend.

The report states Panga collected an estimated Rs 5.50 crore on its first Sunday which takes its total weekend collection to Rs 13.81 crore. The film had opened below expectations at Rs 2.70 crore but showed improvement due to positive word of mouth.

Tanhaji continues to hold fort at the box office with extraordinary collections of around Rs 12 crore nett on Sunday. The film now stands at a total of Rs 224.15 crore. It has collected around Rs 26.90 crore in its third weekend, which is reportedly the fourth highest ever after Bahubali - The Conclusion, Dangal and PK.

Talking about how Tanhaji could affect the two new releases, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had told Hindustan Times, “Tanhaji is obviously a factor as it’s doing extremely well and was even declared tax-free in Maharashtra. A huge chunk of its business is coming from the state and can definitely impact the two films. In that sense, its a three-way fight between Street Dancer 3D, Panga and Tanhaji.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had added, “Tanhaji is very strong in Mumbai and Gujrat circuit. But if the two films get a positive word of mouth, they will definitely get the first preference at the theatres. But if any of the two fails to impress, Tanhaji can gain in that scenario.”

