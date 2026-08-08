2 killed in septic tank mishap at under-construction house in Prayagraj

Two construction workers allegedly died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at an under-construction house in the Dairi-Nevada Samogar area under the Naini Industrial Area police station limits on Friday morning, police said.

The victims, identified as Nihal Shukla (30), son of Mathura Prasad, and Rajat Shukla (29), son of Vinod, both residents of Bendau village, had entered the newly constructed septic tank to remove shuttering when they allegedly lost consciousness after inhaling toxic gas. The two were relatives, police said.

On receiving information, ACP (Karachhana) Sunil Kumar Singh, Industrial Area police and a fire brigade team rushed to the spot. Firefighters sprayed water inside the tank before a rescuer wearing a breathing apparatus entered the confined space. After nearly 30 minutes, the two workers were pulled out with the help of ropes, but both had died by then.

Police suspect that the workers succumbed to poisonous gases accumulated inside the septic tank, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, police detained the house owner Dharmendra Kesarwani and the contractor for questioning. Family members of the deceased later submitted a complaint against the house owner.

Industrial Area police station SHO Kamlesh Patel said the families of the two deceased workers had submitted a written complaint against the house owner. He added that further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.