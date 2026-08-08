Police pose as ganja peddlers, arrest two dealers; round up 84 buyers

In a major operation against drugs, the Pune crime branch’s anti-narcotics cell 2 arrested two alleged ganja peddlers and rounded up 84 people who turned up to buy the contraband after police officers posed as drug dealers in the Hadapsar-Phursungi area on Thursday. The arrested accused were identified as Swapnil Dayanand Gandhare, 22; and Pratik Balu Gade, 22; both residents of Kale Borate Nagar in Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police said that the operation was launched after receiving specific information that an accused, who was out on bail in an earlier narcotics case, had resumed selling ganja at multiple locations across Pune. Investigators alleged that he had recruited a group of youths and was running an organised drug distribution network.

Acting on the tipoff, the anti-narcotics cell 2 first raided the Tukai tekdi area in Hadapsar where officers posing as customers caught the two peddlers red-handed while selling ganja.

The arrested accused were identified as Swapnil Dayanand Gandhare, 22; and Pratik Balu Gade, 22; both residents of Kale Borate Nagar in Hadapsar.

The police seized more than 1 kg of ganja and other psychotropic material collectively valued at ₹73,800. A case was registered at Phursungi police station under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(B) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following the arrests, the police continued the operation by posing as ganja peddlers at the same location. Within an hour, 84 people allegedly approached the undercover officers to buy the contraband. They were detained and handed over to the Phursungi police for further legal action.

Tejaswi Satpute, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “Initially, action was taken under the jurisdiction of Phursungi police station and more than 1 kg of ganja was seized. After that, our personnel acted as dummy peddlers. Within an hour, 84 customers approached the undercover police to purchase ganja. Action was taken against those who had consumed ganja, while others with criminal antecedents were questioned.”

Satpute said that those who had no criminal record but had approached the undercover officers to buy ganja were counselled. The detained individuals included college students, working professionals and people from different age groups.

The police said that investigation is underway to identify other members of the alleged drug syndicate, trace the supply chain, examine financial transactions linked to the racket, and verify criminal antecedents of those involved.