Maidaan posters: Ajay Devgn unveils look as India’s most successful football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 09:47 IST

Ajay Devgn’s look from his upcoming sports period drama, Maidaan is out. The actor shared new poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan.”

The poster shared by him gives a closer look at his face as he plays the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely associated with the golden era of Indian football in 1950s. It also shows him standing in a field while facing a team of players in rain with his back to the camera. Another poster that surfaced online, shows him in a more joyful mood as he kicks a football while being dressed in formals and carrying an umbrella and a bag in his hand.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan posters.

Maidaan is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football and has Priyamani as the female lead. Ajay had earlier teased fans by sharing a poster of the film on Wednesday. It only showed some boys in shorts, set to play the sport on a muddy ground in rain.

Last year, Ajay released the poster of the film which showed a huge football in the shape of a globe and the ‘The Golden Era of Indian Football’, described from 1952-1962, written on it. The poster also gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Talking about the film, Ajay had earlier told PTI, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

Helmed by Badhai Ho filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Maidaan’ is set to hit the theaters on November 27, 2020.

