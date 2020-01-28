Maidaan poster: Ajay Devgn shares muddy on-field pic as he plays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

bollywood

Ajay Devgn has shared the teaser poster of his upcoming sports biopic, Maidaan. The poster doesn’t show the faces of the lead cast but only several pairs of legs standing on a muddy football field while playing the sport in rain.

Ajay will portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He shared the poster on Twitter with the caption, “#MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020.”

Many fans of the actor asked him to release the film around Christmas. A fan wrote, “Please make it Xmas”. Another wrote, “Sir xmas par aao full support.” One more fan wrote, “Kabhi toh Festival par Release karo Ajay sir.” Meanwhile, Christmas is reserved for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha this year.

Maidaan is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Talking about the film, Ajay had told PTI in an interview, “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me.”

South star Keerthy Suresh was expected to make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan. She was, however, replaced by National Award-winning actor Priyamani as the former looked “too young” for the role. A statement from the makers read, “Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot, the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script.”

