Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office day 4: Varun-Shraddha’s film earns Rs 45 cr, Kangana-starrer struggles as Tanhaji approaches Rs 250 cr

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 09:33 IST

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, witnessed a drop in box office numbers on Monday, after making Rs 41.23 crore over the weekend. The film had released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, which suffered a similar fate.

According to a report on Box Office India, the collections of Street Dancer 3D fell by almost 55% on Monday, dropping to approximately Rs 4.25 crore. The Remo D’Souza film now stands at a total of around Rs 45.48 crore.

The report states that Panga registered a fall of around 40% on Monday, with collections of just Rs 1.25 crore. Its four-day total now stands at Rs 16.16 crore.

Calling Panga a subject-driven film, film exhibitor Akshay Rathi had told Hindustan Times ahead of release, “Kangana is a great performer but Panga is not a film that normally gets a big opening. It is subject-driven and will be one of those films that grow with the word of mouth and sustain themselves in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji continues to dominate the box office even in its third week. The film collected around Rs 4 crore on Monday, which takes its total to Rs 228.93 crore. It may soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark if it continues to maintain its momentum. The report states, “the film has been beating Panga with just its Mumbai circuit collections since Friday and it will probably soon go ahead of Street Dancer 3 also.”

Confirming Tanhaji is a big competitor for Street Dancer 3D and Panga, film trade analyst Girish Johar had told HT, “Tanhaji is very strong in Mumbai and Gujrat circuit. But if the two films get a positive word of mouth, they will definitely get the first preference at the theatres. But if any of the two fails to impress, Tanhaji can gain in that scenario.”

