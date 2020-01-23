Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office prediction: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha film to open at Rs 15 cr, Kangana’s Panga at Rs 5 cr

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:38 IST

Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, is all set to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Panga this Friday ahead of the Republic Day. The two films can, however, face competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, which is still going strong after two weeks at the ticket windows.

Film trade feels Street Dancer 3D, which releases on around 3000 screens, will dominate the ticket counters on day 1 and should open at around Rs 15 crore. Predicting a good opening for the Remo D’Souza directorial, film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Both the films look good. The audience loved the trailer and songs of Street Dancer 3D trailer. It is a mass entertainer and specifically targets the youth. It is a typical masala popcorn film loved by the moviegoers and has a stylish feel to it.”

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi is confident Street Dancer 3D will not collect less than Rs 15-16 crore. He told HT, “Atleast when it comes to opening, Street Dancer 3D will have a big release for practical purposes. It is a fantastic film. It could not be a Disney property like ABCD and ABCD 2 but it is from the same world. The two films were big. It is popular among the youth and in India. All Varun, Shraddha, Nora and Prabhudeva are popular stars.”

Watch: What Neena Gupta never discussed with Kangana Ranaut during Panga

The film will release alongside Panga that revolves around the comeback of a kabaddi player after she left the sport to get married and become a mother. It releases roughly on 1200-1500 screens.

Girish expects Panga to start at around Rs 5 crore film. Stressing on how the film will require a positive word of mouth to rule the box office, he said, “Panga trailer was very good. At the end of the day, its a socially relevant, light-flavoured and emotional film. Its an uplifting film for women folk that they can still pursue their dreams even after marriage. It targets the upmarket, mature 30-35 age group and will majorly depend on good word of mouth. Kangana has a huge fan following and her films are liked by the moviegoers.”

Akshay also expects the film to witness a similar opening and said, “Panga is very interesting film. It is a very popular genre now and has great popularity in India. Kangana is a great performer but Panga is not a film that normally gets a big opening. It is subject-driven and will be one of those films that grow with the word of mouth and sustain themselves in the long run.

Reacting to their clash at the ticket counters, he said, “Both are different kind of films, one is an opening film and other a long running film. Thankfully, both of them garner to different target audiences and can perform well together.”

Also read: Can Street Dancer 3D help Varun Dhawan shed the weight of his only box office failure, Kalank?

Tanhaji, based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, continues to do well and can impact the new releases. Confirming the same, Akshay said, “Tanhaji is obviously a factor as it’s doing extremely well and was even declared tax-free in Maharashtra. A huge chunk of its business is coming from the state and can definitely impact the two films. In that sense, its a three-way fight between Street Dancer 3D, Panga and Tanhaji.”

Girish also feels the two films need to impress the audience in the opening weekend to survive the Tanhaji wave. “Tanhaji is very strong in Mumbai and Gujrat circuit. But if the two films get a positive word of mouth, they will definitely get the first preference at the theatres. But if any of the two fails to impress, Tanhaji can gain in that scenario,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more