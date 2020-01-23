e-paper
Tanhaji box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn's film continues 'historic' run, makes Rs 190 crore

Tanhaji box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film continues ‘historic’ run, makes Rs 190 crore

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is continuing its historic run at the box office, inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark within two weeks of release.

Jan 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tanhaji box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film eyes Rs 200-crore club.
Tanhaji box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film eyes Rs 200-crore club.
         

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji is continuing its ‘historic’ run at the box office. In 13 days of release, the film has made Rs 190 crore, and is poised to race past the Rs 200 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted latest figures on Thursday, noting that the film has been especially successful in Maharashtra, where it was made tax-free recently. He wrote that the film is eyeing a Rs 75 crore second week, which he described as a ‘remarkable feat’.

 

The move to declare the film tax-free in Maharashtra came days after scores of leaders along with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the film should be made tax-free. Ajay took to Twitter to thank the CM for the move. He wrote, “Thank you Uddhav Thackeray Ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.” Tanhaji tells the story of an important historical figure in Maratha culture -- Tanaji Malusare was a warrior in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army.

The film marks an important milestone in Ajay’s career -- it’s his 100th release, and is poised to soon become his most successful one. The record is currently held by Golmaal Again.

Tanhaji also claimed the record for the biggest second weekend in the last 12 months, overtaking the previous record set by Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

The film garnered largely positive reviews, with critics praising the action set-pieces and scale, but some questioning its politics and historical accuracy. Cast member Saif Ali Khan attracted controversy recently, for saying that he found the altered history of the film a ‘dangerous’ idea.

