Tanhaji box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film continues ‘historic’ run, makes Rs 190 crore

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:34 IST

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji is continuing its ‘historic’ run at the box office. In 13 days of release, the film has made Rs 190 crore, and is poised to race past the Rs 200 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted latest figures on Thursday, noting that the film has been especially successful in Maharashtra, where it was made tax-free recently. He wrote that the film is eyeing a Rs 75 crore second week, which he described as a ‘remarkable feat’.

#Tanhaji is terrific on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ biz in *Week 2* - a remarkable feat... Historic in #Maharashtra... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr. Total: ₹ 190.43 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2020

The move to declare the film tax-free in Maharashtra came days after scores of leaders along with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the film should be made tax-free. Ajay took to Twitter to thank the CM for the move. He wrote, “Thank you Uddhav Thackeray Ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.” Tanhaji tells the story of an important historical figure in Maratha culture -- Tanaji Malusare was a warrior in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army.

The film marks an important milestone in Ajay’s career -- it’s his 100th release, and is poised to soon become his most successful one. The record is currently held by Golmaal Again.

Tanhaji also claimed the record for the biggest second weekend in the last 12 months, overtaking the previous record set by Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

The film garnered largely positive reviews, with critics praising the action set-pieces and scale, but some questioning its politics and historical accuracy. Cast member Saif Ali Khan attracted controversy recently, for saying that he found the altered history of the film a ‘dangerous’ idea.

Follow @htshowbiz for more