Kangana Ranaut turns Frida Kahlo for Panga premiere, fans rave about the ‘resemblance’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:08 IST

Kangana Ranaut and her Panga team including Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill came together for a special premiere of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kangana exuded Frida Kahlo vibes as she stepped out in a floral salwar suit and made a unique style statement in a big floral hairband with no jewellery and little makeup.

The actor’s team account on Instagram shared a few pictures of her look with the caption, “Frida Kahlo vibes.” She can be seen posing for the camera without any expressions with several portraits of Frida Kahlo in the background. All from Neena Gupta to Anushka Sharma ‘liked’ her look on Instagram. A fan reacted, “Truly there is so much resemblance”, another went on to call her, “monalisa part 2.”

Kangana Ranaut at Panga premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Her team also shared a video of her arrival at the premiere and captioned it, “How to make an entrance ft.#KanganaRanaut at #Panga screening today.” She can be seen stepping out of the car and posing for the paparazzi soon after.

Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill at Panga premiere. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Richa sizzled in a green wrap-around dress while Neena looked stunning in a white one-shoulder dress. Her onscreen son-in-law Jassie, too arrived in white for the premiere. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari chose black for the occasion.

The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood. Richa plays her mentor, Jassie her husband and Neena plays her mother in the film.

Also read: Can Street Dancer 3D help Varun Dhawan shed the weight of his only box office failure, Kalank?

Kangana recently said during the film’s promotions, “I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a Panga on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more