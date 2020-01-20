e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she doesn’t cast actors based on their politics

Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she doesn’t cast actors based on their politics

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says her process of casting has no connection with an actor's personal or political opinion, but it depends on talent and the demand of story.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 16:07 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Panga in Mumbai.
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actor Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Panga in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says her process of casting has no connection with an actor's personal or political opinion, but it depends on talent and the demand of story. Tiwari is gearing up for the release of her new film Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut with Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. She has worked with actors such as Swara Bhaskar (Nil Battey Sannata) and Kriti Sanon (Barelly Ki Barfi) in the past.

"When it comes to casting, I go by my gut feeling and their ability to perform. Whether it is Swara, Richa and Kangana, undoubtedly they are brilliant actresses. As a film director I see the character in them on screen, and that is important for me to get rather than what their political opinions are. If, as a director I constantly have to think about how they are as an individuals off the screen, I won't be able to create a character and extract a performance out of them on screen," Ashwiny told IANS.

On differences of opinion and professionalism, the filmmaker added: "Who does not have an opinion? Even in a household that we live, people can have a different opinions on regular things. That does not mean we cannot co-exist. Two people from completely different political ideology can work together in a film if they believe in the story."

Kangana Ranaut accompanied by Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga.
Kangana Ranaut accompanied by Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Panga. ( IANS )

Does she make a conscious effort to avoid political commentary in her films? "There are so many people who make their comment on politics, why me? Why does a film have to do that? Also, every filmmaker has his or her way of telling a story. In my films, politics and conflicts exist in the human mind and the situation. So I create characters who have minds with conflict, takes challenges and narrate how they emerge with flying colours," said Tiwari.

Does the tag 'female filmmaker' bother her? "Yes, it does. I know I am a female and that has nothing to do with what I do as a storyteller. I mean, half of the time the audiences do not even know who the director is. They go and watch the film for the stars. I am happy with that, because any filmmaker wants his or her film to be the most-watched. Earlier there were less female filmmakers, and people used to mention that fact, so it was okay. But just as these days there are many doctors or pilots who are female, it is not a surprise and it does not need a special mention that the case should be the same with film directors as well," she replied.

Panga is slated to release on January 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
BJP won’t have alliance with Akali Dal, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP in Delhi
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Pant’s position in doubt? Kohli confirms Rahul as keeper for NZ tour
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Royal Enfield launches BS 6 version of Himalayan, starting price is ₹1.87 lakh
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news