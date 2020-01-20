Kangana Ranaut says she did ‘tacky films’, undeserving roles to afford best surgeon for sister Rangoli Chandel’s treatment

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen playing a Kabaddi player in her next, titled Panga, has opened up about her struggles after she left home and how she grappled with sister Rangoli Chandel’s acid attack during her initial days in Bollywood.

Talking about how she earned money for Rangoli’s treatment, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”

She also spoke about how she went on to become the strong, independent woman she is today. Recalling the days of her struggle after she left home, she said, “I fell into bad company straightaway. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and couldn’t confide in my parents, and I’ve experienced the worst a person can go through. It toughened me up and made me the person I am. But I wouldn’t want my children to go through such extremes. I would want to be there for them.”

Kangana will be seen playing a mother to a school-going boy in Panga. Jassie Gill plays her husband and motivates her to revive her career as a professional Kabaddi player. Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha also have pivotal roles in the film. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

The actor recently launched her production company Manikarnika Films and shared pictures of her new plush office situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

