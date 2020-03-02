Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 10 pics from her family album featuring dad Shakti, brother Siddhanth, mom Shivangi

bollywood

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is extremely close to her family – father Shakti Kapoor, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Since her family has a long association with the film industry, she relies on them for professional advice, as well.

In an earlier interview with Rediff, she said, “My family gives me lot of advice and that is a great part of having a family in the same industry. Dinner table conversations revolve around films and filmmaking. My father and my aunt Padmini Kolhapure advise me a lot. It helps me because they have been in the industry for so long and have an interesting point of view. They guide me and are a massive resource for me. I would be silly not to use their advice.”

Shraddha’s family is a close-knit one and they often take time out from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together. She often shares sneak peeks of them chilling together on her social media accounts.

Shraddha witnessed two major successes last year – Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and Sujeeth’s Saaho. She followed it up with Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, in which she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva.

Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, which also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Director Ahmed Khan was quoted as saying by IANS that Shraddha struggled with the dialogues of the film, and she could not get the cuss words right.

“On the first day of shoot, Shraddha was practicing how to deliver cuss words, as her character demands the same. My wife had come on set and she couldn’t figure what Shraddha was trying to do, as it looked weird. After rehearsing for quite some time, Shraddha came to me saying, ‘sir, I am not able to deliver cuss words the way they are supposed to be said,’” he revealed, adding that it was Baaghi 3 writer Farhad Samji who came to her rescue and trained her.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres this Friday (March 6).

