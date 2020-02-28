Tiger Shroff says he had a ‘huge crush’ on Shraddha Kapoor in school, reveals why he never confessed his feelings

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:02 IST

Tiger Shroff confessed that he had a major crush on his Baaghi 3 co-star Shraddha Kapoor when they were in school. However, she never found out about his feelings as he could never gather the courage to tell her back then.

During the promotions of Baaghi, Tiger revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “I used to have a huge crush on her in school.” Shraddha claimed to be completely unaware about it and said, “Mujhe pata hi nahi tha. Agar pata hota toh (I didn’t even know... if I had known), then I could do something na about it.”

When Tiger was asked why he never confessed his feelings to Shraddha, he said, “Meri bohot phat ti thi. Bas dekhta tha (I used to get very scared. I would just look at her). Not in a creepy way, but main bas door se dekhta tha (I would just gaze at her from afar). Jab woh pass karti thi hallway mein toh uske baal udte the (When she would pass me in the hallway, her hair would fly).”

Tiger added that the thought of confessing his feelings to Shraddha never crossed his mind. “Tab main Baaghi nahi tha (I was not a rebel back then),” he laughed.

Earlier on, in the interview, Tiger was asked what he finds irresistible about Shraddha, to which he said, “You should have asked what don’t I find irresistible about her. It’s going to be a long list otherwise. If you ask me what don’t I find irresistible, I can give you an answer – the fact that I can’t find anything that’s not irresistible.”

Tiger and Shraddha, who first starred together in Sabbir Khan’s action drama Baaghi, are coming together again in the third instalment of the franchise. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and also features Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 6.

