TroyBoi lashes out at Baaghi 3 makers for Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani song Do You Love Me, demands ‘sizeable cheque’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 17:55 IST

Electronic music artist TroyBoi has slammed the makers of Baaghi 3 for allegedly ripping off his popular track Do You? In a series of pictures posted on his Instagram stories, the musician slammed the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, which has been picturised on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

“How ironic that my latest track was a tribute to India and then this happens,” he wrote in one Instagram story. In another, he wrote that he would dream of a “sizeable cheque”.

TroyBoi said that looking at Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3, he was reminded of the song Golimaar, which was a rip-off of Michael Jackson’s iconic song Thriller. The video featured Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, the producers of Baaghi 3 maintain that Do You Love Me is a licensed version of the original by famous Lebanese composer and songwriter Rene Bendali.

Do You Love Me was caught in a plagiarism row after Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account dedicated to exposing imitations, called the song out for copying Do You? A part of the choreography of the Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani song looked strikingly similar to TroyBoi’s track.

Earlier, the trailer of Baaghi 3 was at the receiving end of much criticism for scenes inspired from Wonder Woman and Captain America. When the trailer came out, the internet was flooded with memes about the same.

Also see: Disha Patani asks Tiger Shroff Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3’s sultry new song, watch video

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the popular franchise Baaghi. The film, which has Tiger travelling to Syria to rescue his brother, also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

After the overwhelming response to the Baaghi 3 trailer, Tiger thanked fans in an Instagram post. “Thank you so much everyone for all the love and appreciation for our trailer, truly overwhelming and immense gratitude to you all. Made all the hard work our team went through worth it. Love always,” he wrote. Baaghi 3 will release on March 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more