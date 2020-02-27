Disha Patani asks Tiger Shroff Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3’s sultry new song, watch video

bollywood

The makers of Baaghi 3 have unveiled a new song, Do You Love Me. Featuring Disha Patani, the song is the official licensed version of Lebanese hit of the same name by a band called The Bendali Family, famous in the 1970s and 1980s.

The song opens in a usual dance club kind of a set-up. Disha, like always, aces the graceful moves as she grooves to the beats of the song, sung by Nikhita Gandhi that has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Tiger Shroff too makes an appearance.

Prior to the release of the song, the announcement was mired in a controversy after Instagram handle, Diet Sabya, pointed out that this look featuring Disha Patani is inspired from a song of the same name by a group called TroyBoi. Soon after, makers Nadiadwala Grandson released a teaser of the song to dispel rumours and confirmed that the song had been licensed from the song’s original owner, Rene Bendali. Incidentally, Rene had sung the original. However, a certain portion of the picturisation of Disha Patani song does come close to the TroyBoi song, particularly in its choreography.

Disha Patani in a shot from the song.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor and has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film has been extensively shot in Serbia and Rajasthan. In early February, the trailer of the film was unveiled and it showed Ronnie (Tiger) crossing boundaries to fight evil elements for his brother Vikram, essayed by Ritesh Deshmukh who is a cop.

The two brothers share a lovable bond. Vikram is seen travelling to Syria for an exam where he is held hostage by a group of terrorists. It depicts the journey of Ronnie to save his brother amid the hardships. It also features Shraddha Kapoor who essays the love interest of Tiger.

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise, Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India the flick is expected to release in March 2020.

