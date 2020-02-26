Tiger Shroff shares Disha Patani’s teaser of Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, says ‘Jab tu naache mere naal’. Watch

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 14:05 IST

Tiger Shroff has shared the song teaser featuring his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, who has performed a special dance number in his upcoming film, Baaghi 3. Titled Do You Love Me?, the song teaser shows Disha grooving to intoxicating beats in a two-piece black costume.

Tiger had earlier shared a glimpse of Disha’s look from the song and wrote, “#Doyouloveme hai sawaal? Suno gaana ye kamaal. Mach jayega dhamaal. Jab tu naache mere naal.” The song will be out on Thursday.

Disha Patani’s first look from the song, Do You Love Me? from Baaghi 3.

Disha had starred in Baaghi 2 and has returned for a dance number in the sequel. Baaghi 3 stars Tiger and Shraddha in lead roles while Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger’s brother and Jackie Shroff as their father in the film. Shraddha had earlier featured alongside Tiger in the original.

The makers had released the wedding song Bhankas last week. It is a recreated version of the song Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. It shows Tiger and Shraddha dancing at Riteish and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding in the film.

Previously, Tiger also shared another song Dus Bahane 2.0 which is a recreated version of Abhishek Bachchan’s hit song of the same name from his 2005 film Dus.

The trailer of the film was liked by the audience as Tiger is seen running through explosions, skidding under war tanks, getting scratched and bruised, all in sub zero temperatures of Serbia. There was also a scene where Tiger is seen running shirtless with multiple explosions behind him.

Talking about how Baaghi 3 was a difficult film for him, Tiger said in a social media post, “I don’t think I’ve ever been as scared doing action as I have been during baaghi 3. everyday I used to wake up anxious for the challenges the day ahead had to offer and every night I used to be carried to my room by my amazing team.”

Baaghi 3 is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the film is set to hit the theatres on March 6.

