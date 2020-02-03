Disha Patani weighs in on nepotism debate, says ‘instead of being jealous, work your way up’

bollywood

Actor Disha Patani has said that actors shouldn’t be jealous of those born into acting families, and therefore at an advantage over outsiders. Citing the example of her sister Khushboo, who is in the army, Disha said that ‘nepotism exists in every industry’.

She said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “Nepotism exists in every industry. My sister is in the army. If she has a child, they will have an edge over others if they decide to join the forces. Instead of being jealous, it’s better to work your way up, on the strength of your talent.”

The Malang actor added, “We are all special and doing different kinds of movies. There aren’t too many Fridays with solo releases so there’s enough work for everyone. I believe in feminism and equality. At the end of the day, it’s the work that speaks. You’re lucky if people like you, that cannot come with birth or be bought.”

Disha will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in Malang, a crime caper directed by Mohit Suri. She also featured in the song Hui Malang, which was released on Monday, ahead of the film’s Friday release.

Recently, several newcomers such as Alaya F and Ananya Panday have voiced their opinions on nepotism. While Alaya got into hot water with her remarks, Alaya’s admission that star kids are privileged even as they struggle was received more positively.

