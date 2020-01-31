e-paper
Disha Patani says she was ‘a big mess after heartbreak’

Malang co-stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have revealed intricate details about their love lives. Talking about their first heartbreaks, the actors also elaborated on the idea of love.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Disha Patani during a promotion of Malang, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Disha Patani during a promotion of Malang, in New Delhi on Thursday. (AN)
         

Actor Disha Patani has revealed she was a big mess after her first heartbreak. Claiming she is never in between things, Disha added that love is an important and driving force. Disha is gearing up for the release of Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The actor is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. The two actors have never shied away from making public appearances and dinner outings but have never confirmed or denied the relationship.

“I was a big mess after my heartbreak. I’m a Gemini so we are never in between. We are either there or not there. But I guess the positive thing is once you are out, you’re out and there’s no turning back. There are no feelings that stays back,” Disha told Pinkvilla in an interview. Aditya Roy, who was also present for the interaction, revealed he had his first heartbreak when he was in ninth standard.

Also read: Thappad trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha’s film is a resounding slap in Kabir Singh’s face. Watch

She said about love, “It’s very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is either for love, or because of love. How can you even live without love? I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it’s very important to fall in love. I love those feeling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don’t feel it on the first day, I feel it’s not there. The only time I feel like a girl is when I’m in a relationship. Rest of the time, I am in my basketball shorts, my gym clothes..this is the only time I feel like a girl. I’m looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl.”

 

“The smallest things matter to me. I love a small letter. All that I really like. I remember I made a proper film with music and memories of me and someone I was with. I made it on Movie Maker with a Humraah kind of a song,” she added.

