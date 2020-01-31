Thappad trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha’s film is a resounding slap in Kabir Singh’s face. Watch

bollywood

The trailer for Anubhav Sinha’s latest film Thappad was released online on Friday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Thappad tells the story of a woman who decides to divorce her husband after he slaps her.

The trailer begins with Taapsee in a meeting with her lawyers who cannot fathom why she wants a separation from her husband over ‘just a slap’. They ask her if her in-laws are causing trouble, if he has cheated on her, if she has cheated on him because getting slapped is apparently not a good enough reason to leave one’s spouse. But Taapsee doesn’t budge.

The trailer then takes us to happier times when all was well between the couple. She cares for his mother, prepares his lunch, plays the perfect wife until he loses temper at a party one day and slaps her in front of everyone. The episode makes Taapsee realise how the slap isn’t an isolated incident but reflects how her husband never really thought of her as an equal.

He apologises to her, pleads with her to take him back, says how it was not a big deal. Others, too, support his stand. His mother tells Taapsee that women are supposed to take some things lying down while Taapsee’s mother is worried about the ‘divorcee’ tag that will be given to her daughter. Despite all this, Taapsee stands her ground and takes her divorce case to the court.

Watch the trailer:

The project reunites Taapsee with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha.”Working with Anubhav sir is always an enriching experience and he encourages one to push the envelope. When he discussed Thappad, I immediately decided this was a film I had to do. It has a thought-provoking storyline and deals with a subject which must be addressed in our society. To put it in perspective, looking at what we aim to convey with our film, I can say Thappad is this year’s Pink,” Taapsee, 32, said in a statement.

The cast also includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor. Thappad -- produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar-- is scheduled to hit the screens on February 28.

